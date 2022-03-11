M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,652 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Equinix worth $100,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $706.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $639.16 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,858 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

