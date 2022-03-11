M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 409,155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $139,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $131.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $389.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

