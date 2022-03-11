M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 420,271 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420,271 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Loews by 152.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

