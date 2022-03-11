M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,645 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Cheniere Energy worth $60,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

