M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 593,344 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,344 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

