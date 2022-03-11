M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 66,599 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 66,599 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $219.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.