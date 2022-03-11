M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,099 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.28 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

