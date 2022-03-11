M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 909,598 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,598 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
