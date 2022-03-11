M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 92,220 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,220 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

