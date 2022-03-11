M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200,658 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $72,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $259.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

