M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,675 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $178,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $3,495,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 165.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $154.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.41 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

