M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Republic Services worth $148,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.06 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

