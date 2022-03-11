M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 363,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

