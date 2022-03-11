M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Republic Services worth $148,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

