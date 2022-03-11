M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,344 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock valued at $35,216,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

