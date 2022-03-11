MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCHVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008. MGM China has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

