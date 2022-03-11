MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MCHVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008. MGM China has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.
