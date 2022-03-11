MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) CFO Sells $300,320.00 in Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 664,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,688. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,415,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

