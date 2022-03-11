MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 1.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $385.01 and last traded at $395.81. Approximately 181,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 322,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.86.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.