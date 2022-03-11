Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

