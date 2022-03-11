Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.95. 1,514,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

