Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) fell 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.56. 63,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 983,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MVST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
