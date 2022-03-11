Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) fell 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.56. 63,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 983,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MVST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microvast by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 487,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 337,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $11,320,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $12,330,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

