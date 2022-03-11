MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 37,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,036,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $730.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

