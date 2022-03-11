Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.84. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 25,816 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

