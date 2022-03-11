Millennium Management LLC Acquires 19,055 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 907.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

