Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $12,098,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $12,538,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $5,009,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $14,794,000.

NASDAQ ARTEU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

