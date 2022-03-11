Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 1,092.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

