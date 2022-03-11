Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 1,745.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of City Office REIT worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in City Office REIT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE CIO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

