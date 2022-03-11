Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after buying an additional 510,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

