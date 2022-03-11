Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.01% of Dune Acquisition worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 531,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

DUNE stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

