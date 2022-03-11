Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of VBI Vaccines worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 360.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 65.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 133,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.