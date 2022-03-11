Millennium Management LLC Buys 25,189 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of AnaptysBio worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

