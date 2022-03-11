Millennium Management LLC Buys 91,206 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

BZH opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $524.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

