Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Barclays by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Barclays by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 311,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 31.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.