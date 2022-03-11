Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $81.06 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

