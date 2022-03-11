Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after acquiring an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,080. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

