Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hilltop worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

