Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 2,642.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Honest worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

