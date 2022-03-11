Millennium Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

