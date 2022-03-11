Millennium Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,066 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.