Millennium Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.21% of IntriCon worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 950.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 115.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 15.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIN. StockNews.com cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.75 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IntriCon (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.