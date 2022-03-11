Millennium Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 534,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 137,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

