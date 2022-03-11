Millennium Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of CEVA worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,901.00, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

