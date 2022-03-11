Millennium Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,588 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BTRS worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,765,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,619,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,121,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BTRS by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,380,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

