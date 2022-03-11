Millennium Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Novanta worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Novanta by 241.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novanta by 5.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Novanta by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,564,000 after buying an additional 53,151 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 154.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $130.99 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

