Millennium Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Argo Group International worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

ARGO opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.