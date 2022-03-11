Millennium Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

