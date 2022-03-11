Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.81 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

NYSE:AGL opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

agilon health Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.