Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

MDC opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

