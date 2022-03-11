Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.57% of BeyondSpring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 436,025 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $1.99 on Friday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair lowered BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

