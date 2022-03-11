Millennium Management LLC Purchases 13,922 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 331.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

ROLL stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.99.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

